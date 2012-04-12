Simple Bookie App based on Pandora UI for iOS.

This is a great pack containing default and custom elements that will help designers and iOS developers make their works come to reality and create a beautiful design for their applications. Pandora UI is mostly oriented towards iPhone (+iPhone 4s) and iPad (+iPad 3) and supports Retina Resolutions. You will find elements that are available in 5 different skins and some application samples that can work as a template on how you can mix the elements and the skins.

All the elements were made in Photoshop with the help of Shapes. This means that every element can be resized without affecting its quality. Let’s make beautiful applications!

More about this project on Behance:

http://www.behance.net/gallery/Pandora-User-Interface-Kit-for-iOS-Devices/3587159