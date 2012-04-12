Jean François Porchez

Mencken ampersands

mencken typography typeface typofonderie
On the left original ampersand of Mencken Italic text designed in 2005. On right ampersand of Mencken Italic Black designed 15 mn ago.
For reference: http://zecraft.com/fonts/mencken

Posted on Apr 12, 2012
