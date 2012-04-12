Paulo

Paulo
Paulo
Sort of a dropdown, for place selection.

This lets you choose all places (default), or type a specific one. As a shortcut, the user can click on the five most popular places.

It's animated so you can get a feeling on how it works.

Posted on Apr 12, 2012
