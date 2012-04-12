Andrew Lazarus

Eye Versus Eye

Ident for an upcoming project of mine. A website where players will be able to start battles with other designers + artists.
View larger version here http://eyevers.us

Feedback is always loved

Posted on Apr 12, 2012
