Rita Hudson Branding

A glimpse at one of the options I'm going to be submitting to a vintage cardigan company that's starting up locally. They wanted to reflect an old style text in an up-to-date way. Not bad for a first draft, there will be some obvious adjustments for the final copy, but I think they'll be pleased with the custom type and layout.

Time: 30 minutes so far
Tools: Sketches + Illustrator

Posted on Apr 12, 2012
