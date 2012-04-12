Nl2br Portfolio - Ideas to Pixels

Hi guys, this shot is a part of my portfolio http://www.nl2br.fr .

I really love this peace but when i submit it to a lot of css galery, they don't post it (except a mention by awwwards, cool but not enought for me ^^). Maybe i'm in the beginning of my carrier so i have a lot to learn but maybe someone could explain why it's not on every css galery of the web ! ^^ (i'm joking... a little ^^)