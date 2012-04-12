Helvetic Brands®

Pixel to perfection

Helvetic Brands®
Helvetic Brands®
Hire Us
  • Save
Pixel to perfection branding logo icon color identity
Download color palette

The concept for this work in progress symbol was to represent how the firm creating digital solutions (pixel) develops these into perfection (circle, as per Plato's theory of forms). All this in grouping in the idea of "looking down a well" to tie in the company name.
To the right can be seen an embroidery option as well as the favicon.

View all tags
Posted on Apr 12, 2012
Helvetic Brands®
Helvetic Brands®
Outside the box design, Swiss style
Hire Us

More by Helvetic Brands®

View profile
    • Like