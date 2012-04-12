Sidebar Slogan

Dan Luton

typography slogan website veneer list
I struggled for a *long* time trying to figure out how to implement a 5-point bullet list on the site without it looking totally crap. Made this in the end which is much more attractive than plain text.

(Using the lovely Veneer typeface).

Posted on Apr 12, 2012
