Application Icon logo branding megaphone signal speaker loud mobile app application developers
This is the final logo as chosen by the client! I am very pleased with this piece! The company behind this are called 50pixels http://www.50pixels.com/eng/

Rebound of
Old School Megaphone
By Damian Kidd
Posted on Apr 12, 2012
