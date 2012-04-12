Vic Fernandez

IA Writer

Vic Fernandez
Vic Fernandez
  • Save
IA Writer ia writer app mac replacement icon osx desktop
Download color palette

Replacement icon for IA writer, one of my favorite apps. Added some texture.

Download

View all tags
Posted on Apr 12, 2012
Vic Fernandez
Vic Fernandez

More by Vic Fernandez

View profile
    • Like