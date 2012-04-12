Jordan Metcalf

I Want to Make Beautiful Things. Even if Nobody Cares

A limited edition print based on a quote by Saul Bass.
View the final print here:
http://jordan-metcalf.com/1865/504621/gallery/i-want-to-make-beautiful-things

