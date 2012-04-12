Bygg1 Logo

Hi!

We have done a new logo for "Bygg1". Foundry font is used on title. Client likes it a lot. Their old profile can be viewed here:

http://www.bygg1.no/

But now the client gets email from a guy saying that the new logo is being "slaughtered". I would really like to get an opinion from you guys here since we are in the process of making signage, business cards, stationery, website and catalog.

Thanks,

Tom