Bygg1 Logo

Hi!
We have done a new logo for "Bygg1". Foundry font is used on title. Client likes it a lot. Their old profile can be viewed here:
http://www.bygg1.no/
But now the client gets email from a guy saying that the new logo is being "slaughtered". I would really like to get an opinion from you guys here since we are in the process of making signage, business cards, stationery, website and catalog.
Thanks,
Tom