(Animation) Buttons from Pandora UI ipad iphone ios ipad3 retina leather skin pandora buttons animation
Pandora UI is a useful user interface kit for iOS devices. Learn more about Pandora UI project on Behance http://www.behance.net/gallery/Pandora-User-Interface-Kit-for-iOS-Devices/3587159

Posted on Apr 12, 2012
