Alexandr Bognat

Square Enamel Pin Mockups Set

Square Enamel Pin Mockups Set company cufflink square emblem brooch label badge button embossing enamel pin psd download mockup
Square Enamel Pin Mockups Set

Product includes:
• psd with isolated enamel pin front and back side (top view, side view and stack);
• psd with person witn enamel pin (front view, side view);
• 16 light and dark background textures;
• help files (video tutorials);

Editable elements:
• pin color and design;
• pin lighting;
• pin texture;
• pin shadow;
• embossing design;
• embossing color;
• button color;
• person lighting;
• background color, design and side light;

