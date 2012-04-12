Gareth Waters

Business Card Design | BrandCymru

Business Card Design | BrandCymru
The cards have been produced on matt laminated stock artboard, with partial spot-uv finishes to both sides. This partial gloss coating is impressive when used to pick out certain details, such as our dragon logo mark, and qr code to the back of the card.

The cards were also cut with rounded corners, to give it a more contemporary feel.

Posted on Apr 12, 2012
