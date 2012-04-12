Alexandre Philippon

Photoshop CS6 icon

Photoshop CS6 icon
Mainly done for practice, while testing Photoshop CS6 Beta at the same time (very good by the way).

Don't hesitate to launch advice.

Scale down from 512px, so sorry for the quality.
Posted on Apr 12, 2012
