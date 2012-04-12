Gediminas Saulis

VICI - World of Tastes

VICI - World of Tastes
Logo facelift proposal for giant food production brand. Client loved it but rejected (current version http://www.operetta.lt/site/images/remejai/vici.jpg)

Posted on Apr 12, 2012
