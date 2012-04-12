Edgar Castillo

The AlphaVect / B

Edgar Castillo
Edgar Castillo
  • Save
The AlphaVect / B curvy hand drawn illustration letters typo typography
Download color palette

Personal project about typography, illustration and color. Hand drawn first then vectorized.

View all tags
Posted on Apr 12, 2012
Edgar Castillo
Edgar Castillo

More by Edgar Castillo

View profile
    • Like