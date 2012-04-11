David Wolske

Take Note memo pad set, by Smart & Wiley

David Wolske
David Wolske
  • Save
Take Note memo pad set, by Smart & Wiley letterpress design sketchbook notebook product design memo pad
Download color palette
A552fdaf3b944157613dd0e2e1b42473
Rebound of
Memo Pad mock-up
By David Wolske
View all tags
Posted on Apr 11, 2012
David Wolske
David Wolske

More by David Wolske

View profile
    • Like