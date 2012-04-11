Alex Tass, logo designer

alextass.com logo design symbol - the "inception" bat

Alex Tass, logo designer
Alex Tass, logo designer
Hire Me
  • Save
alextass.com logo design symbol - the "inception" bat portfolio nocturn alex tass purple character bat logo identity brand typography type symbol creative logo design logo designer
Download color palette

The inception bat in bat theory. :)
Logo design symbol for personal branding.
Full bats series on my portfolio website www.alextass.com

335ea24ed5efe2cbba1d22378c60704b
Rebound of
Alex Tass / Nocturn logo design symbol: The Bat
By Alex Tass, logo designer
Alex Tass, logo designer
Alex Tass, logo designer
Hello! I am Alex, freelance logo & identity designer.
Hire Me

More by Alex Tass, logo designer

View profile
    • Like