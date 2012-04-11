"McCAAABE!"

Axe 'n' Shovel

Axe 'n' Shovel axe shovel hard work america american illustration illustrator vector patriotic icon iconic design
Imagery from a series of public service announcements aimed at the American public promoting hard work and responsibility.

Created in Illustrator.

