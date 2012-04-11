Sergey Shmidt 💡

New Message in Application Sample

New Message in Application Sample ipad iphone ios ipad3 retina message mail menu avatar leather skin pandora button app
New Message window in Mail Application sample, based on Pandora UI.

Pandora UI is a useful user interface kit for iOS devices. Learn more about Pandora UI project on Behance http://www.behance.net/gallery/Pandora-User-Interface-Kit-for-iOS-Devices/3587159

Posted on Apr 11, 2012
