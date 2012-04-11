Aperture Wall 2

Trending designs to inspire you
Hello, this is Cave Johnson speaking, and I'd like to introduce the newest innovation of Aperture Science, our Aerial Faith Text. Much like our aerial faith plate, this deceptive device will attract test subjects to read, then BAM! They are smashed on the ceiling like flies. The nuclear power is causing the test subjects to turn into fly-men. But we'll fix that. "Lab-boys, swat those things, they're ugly!"
Download: http://cl.ly/Fmkc
The Aperture name and logo are properties of Valve Inc.