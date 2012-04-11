Chris Beesley

In Game Stories Dribbble

In Game Stories Dribbble line pencil joystick logo icon
I designed a mark for my friend's video game blog : In-Game Stories: http://ingamestories.wordpress.com/

Posted on Apr 11, 2012
