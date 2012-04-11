Taly Martins

Real Estate Greeting Card

Real Estate Greeting Card
This is a greeting card I did for a real estate client, this will be the card they will give to the new home owner. Inside says -
"It has no closing costs! Go ahead! Close it as often as you like! Won't cost you a cent!"

Posted on Apr 11, 2012
