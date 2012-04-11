William Racule

22Mark

William Racule
William Racule
  • Save
22Mark sports rugby logo
Download color palette

This is logo I am working on for a Rugby brand Im trying to start. The concept is based on the 22 meter mark area on a rugby field which is highlighted in yellow . If you have suggestions on how to improve or make interesting, please let me know. This is one of those things where youre desiging for yourself and you cant seem to get a grip on your concept. Thanks in advanced

View all tags
Posted on Apr 11, 2012
William Racule
William Racule

More by William Racule

View profile
    • Like