I've been beating my head over making an identity for some time now, and I'm constantly left unsatisfied. I wanted my id to feel fun, show movement, color, and be visually appealing. This is a little experiment based on the colors of Salinger's novels, which I adore. I'm a little concerned it's too reminiscent of Apple's earlier logo, but I thought - eh, why not?

Posted on Apr 11, 2012
