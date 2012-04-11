Benjamin Kauffman

Thanks Jeff

Benjamin Kauffman
Benjamin Kauffman
Hire Me
  • Save
Thanks Jeff thanks for the invite thanks thank you typography background bokeh gradient
Download color palette

Big thanks to @Jeff Jenkins for the invite and the dribbble team for allowing me to use His Airness in this Thank You shot.

Benjamin Kauffman
Benjamin Kauffman
Brand Strategy & Identity Design.
Hire Me

More by Benjamin Kauffman

View profile
    • Like