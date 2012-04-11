Joshua McCowen

He's a Box, and your Buddy

Joshua McCowen
Joshua McCowen
  • Save
He's a Box, and your Buddy vector character box branding logo illustration
Download color palette

The Box Buddies final logo.

E89f504b6cd271a001719df10e2b547e
Rebound of
Box Buddies
By Joshua McCowen
View all tags
Posted on Apr 11, 2012
Joshua McCowen
Joshua McCowen
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Joshua McCowen

View profile
    • Like