Daniel Broughan (obliviouschimp)

Fight My Monster Infographic

Daniel Broughan (obliviouschimp)
Daniel Broughan (obliviouschimp)
  • Save
Fight My Monster Infographic infographic illustration artwork vector graphs graph chart statistics fight my monster
Download color palette

Fight My Monster Infographic. First off, congrats to the FMM team for reaching over 1 million players! I was fortunate enough to be drafted in to design up this infographic, which the press release can be found here

Daniel Broughan (obliviouschimp)
Daniel Broughan (obliviouschimp)

More by Daniel Broughan (obliviouschimp)

View profile
    • Like