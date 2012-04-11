Faheema Patel

Faith

Faheema Patel
Faheema Patel
  • Save
Faith hand drawn faith floral flourishes flourish typography junoon designs hand writing script wip sketch
Download color palette

Got bored so I tried doodling something in my hand writing. The t is floating a bit and the h isn't right. If I turn this into a vector I will be tweaking it.

Faheema Patel
Faheema Patel
lettering, pattern & illustration artist

More by Faheema Patel

View profile
    • Like