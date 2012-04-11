AJ Brockman

Single Handed Studio Official Seal

AJ Brockman
AJ Brockman
  • Save
Single Handed Studio Official Seal letterpress seal screen retro embossed stamp
Download color palette

This retro-inspired letterpress type seal is used to authenticate all of my original prints and certificates of authenticity.

View all tags
Posted on Apr 11, 2012
AJ Brockman
AJ Brockman

More by AJ Brockman

View profile
    • Like