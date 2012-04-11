Travis Ladue

Pedal Craft
Stopped off at Jon Ashcroft's house today to check out my printed poster for Pedal Craft Phoenix. Here is a little preview.

If you are in the Phoenix area, be sure to check out the event on April 20th!

Posted on Apr 11, 2012
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

