Dave Coleman

Gifture Tribute

Dave Coleman
Dave Coleman
  • Save
Gifture Tribute gifture animation gif stop motion
Download color palette

For @James ✌ and the rest of the Gifture crew. I am so keen for the release of Gifture! It is looking beautiful.

Go check out the Gifture site, or visit and like their Facebook page for more information. And check out the Dribbble project to get inspired!

View all tags
Posted on Apr 11, 2012
Dave Coleman
Dave Coleman

More by Dave Coleman

View profile
    • Like