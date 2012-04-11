EuroART93

Olive oil package

EuroART93
EuroART93
Hire Us
  • Save
Olive oil package olive oil package identity food green
Download color palette

It's a experimental package for "Malka" extra virgin olive oil...

View all tags
Posted on Apr 11, 2012
EuroART93
EuroART93
Award winning digital agency. We are great storytellers.
Hire Us

More by EuroART93

View profile
    • Like