Anna Debenham

Mini bio styles

Anna Debenham
Anna Debenham
  • Save
Mini bio styles link avatar
Download color palette

It seems to be popular to make avatars round. Did this in the CSS using border-radius:50%; It doesn't work to give it a border and for that to be round too, so the image is nested in a paragraph which has a semi-transparent background colour and a slightly larger width and height with a border radius. The image is positioned absolute to the paragraph.

Wonder if the contrast between the blue links and the background is high enough.

View all tags
Posted on Apr 11, 2012
Anna Debenham
Anna Debenham

More by Anna Debenham

View profile
    • Like