Robert Lee-Cann
Halloween-themed BarCamp logo barcamp halloween
Made this variant on the standard BarCamp logo for use in publicity for BarCamp London 9 back in October. The event fell on the same weekend as halloween.

Posted on Apr 11, 2012
