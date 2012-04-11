Julie Sebby

Dribbble Debut

Julie Sebby
Julie Sebby
  • Save
Dribbble Debut resume layout
Download color palette

Hey everyone! I'm really excited to be a player and put up my first shot. This is my resume that I have recently finished up. I'm looking forward to updating my website to match and start the post-grad job search very soon!

View all tags
Posted on Apr 11, 2012
Julie Sebby
Julie Sebby

More by Julie Sebby

View profile
    • Like