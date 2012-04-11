Daniel Garcia

Nutri

Daniel Garcia
Daniel Garcia
  • Save
Nutri logo branding identity icon typography
Download color palette

Nutri is a company that sells conventional and organic products that are wholesome, safe and natural, and harvested from some of the richest farm land in the country. Their customers know they can trust Nutri for consistent, quality products, exceptional customer service and on-time delivery.

http://www.behance.net/gallery/Nutri/3690473

View all tags
Posted on Apr 11, 2012
Daniel Garcia
Daniel Garcia

More by Daniel Garcia

View profile
    • Like