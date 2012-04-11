Karli Ingersoll

The Bartlett

Karli Ingersoll
Karli Ingersoll
Hire Me
  • Save
The Bartlett typography identity lettering script
Download color palette

Haha...so this project has become an all out type-style exploration I guess. Still trying to figure out what direction we want to go with it. I am my own worst client!

Be28c7bef1a7ace4fbeb23adfc4eccf0
Rebound of
The Bartlett
By Karli Ingersoll
View all tags
Posted on Apr 11, 2012
Karli Ingersoll
Karli Ingersoll
Illustration, brand design and murals based in Spokane.
Hire Me

More by Karli Ingersoll

View profile
    • Like