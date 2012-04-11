Josh Lehman

Friendcaster Logo, Subtle Size Change

Friendcaster Logo, Subtle Size Change friendcaster android logo script gelato shiny
Made the people just a little smaller. It was feeling a little top-heavy

Rebound of
Friendcaster Logo (now with people!)
By Josh Lehman
Posted on Apr 11, 2012
