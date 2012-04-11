Garth Humbert

Info over Graphs

Garth Humbert
Garth Humbert
Hire Me
  • Save
Info over Graphs infographics dashboard info numbers data report
Download color palette

Ditched the graphs for big numbers. Will put analytics/graphs on a deeper level… [Disclaimer - stock illustrations are FPO]

F7d6bbd7a127928d8a913f6573a41f65
Rebound of
Dashboard
By Garth Humbert
View all tags
Posted on Apr 11, 2012
Garth Humbert
Garth Humbert
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Garth Humbert

View profile
    • Like