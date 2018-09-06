Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
R4 Portfolio - Retrowave animated illustration

R4 Portfolio - Retrowave animated illustration retrowave glitch retro synthwave dark website animation illustration
  1. arcade_animace_02.gif
  2. r4_portfolio_preview_02.png
  3. r4_portfolio_preview_01.png

Hey guys! Check out this little part of website illustration what I working on.

It is portfolio illustration for my friend in retro/synthwave/80's style. I am trying to make some animation ideas for development purposes and here is the result. Yep, we don't have to use all ideas and effects, but I just wanted to share it with you :)

I look forward to hearing what you think 🤜🕹

Posted on Sep 6, 2018
