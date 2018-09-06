R4 Portfolio - Retrowave animated illustration

Trending designs to inspire you
Hey guys! Check out this little part of website illustration what I working on.
It is portfolio illustration for my friend in retro/synthwave/80's style. I am trying to make some animation ideas for development purposes and here is the result. Yep, we don't have to use all ideas and effects, but I just wanted to share it with you :)
I look forward to hearing what you think 🤜🕹