Jonas Anderson

Cover in progress

Jonas Anderson
Jonas Anderson
  • Save
Cover in progress illustration childrens book monster creature wolf man child girl
Download color palette

I've started on the cover today. Got sketch approved by the publishers and the author quickly. Pencils, inks and scanning done. Now assembly and colors.

View all tags
Posted on Apr 11, 2012
Jonas Anderson
Jonas Anderson

More by Jonas Anderson

View profile
    • Like