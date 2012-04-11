AltCareer Perks Landing Page

Trending designs to inspire you
I'm prepping a press kit for AltCareer and wanted to include screenshots from the site, including a sample of a perks landing page, such as this one for the Commuter Friendly perk.
See the real thing at http://www.altcareer.com/perks/commuter-friendly/
Perk icon illustration credit to jelifan.