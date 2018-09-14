Tomas Pinka
SCR design

Urpiner - Webpage

  1. urpiner-home.png
  2. produkty.png
  3. age-check.png
  4. home.png

As beer lovers in @SCR Design, we decided to create a design proposal for our beloved and award-winning brewery - Urpiner.

The client was so impressed with the proposal outcome, that he decided to redesign the whole page based on our proposal.

The layout has presentation character with strong focus od products. "You should feel the beer from every direction" - one of the client's requirement.

Hope you feel it :)

Taste it live and cheers! 🙌

Posted on Sep 14, 2018
