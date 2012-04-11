Jason Robb

Contrast is king

Contrast is king madpow contrast poster black white
Now that the poster is digital, I work in black-gray-white only to get the contrast right.

This shot was a work in progress, so the contrast was not "right" yet. =)

Rebound of
Full-scale prototype
Posted on Apr 11, 2012
