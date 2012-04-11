ranganath krishnamani

Sewing Machine

ranganath krishnamani
ranganath krishnamani
Hire Me
  • Save
Sewing Machine sewing machine stitch machine old nostalgic digital icon
Download color palette

My mom still spends a lot to time on this antique machine...This is for her

View all tags
Posted on Apr 11, 2012
ranganath krishnamani
ranganath krishnamani
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by ranganath krishnamani

View profile
    • Like