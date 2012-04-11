Mike Crane

MacFixer Business Cards

Mike Crane
Mike Crane
  • Save
MacFixer Business Cards mac business cards purple qr
Download color palette

A mock up of a mates business cards Please give me as much feedback as possible Thanks

Larger Image: http://cl.ly/0b1x3K3L3u0A3G2a0S1Z

View all tags
Posted on Apr 11, 2012
Mike Crane
Mike Crane

More by Mike Crane

View profile
    • Like