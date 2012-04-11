Clayton Perryman

Colorado Title Graphic

Colorado Title Graphic colorado collage mountains trees knockout
Noodling around with a title graphic for a book of photos I took in Colorado last October. All images are from my trip and were mainly used for texture and color.

Here's a larger size, should you be interested in that sort of thing: http://i.imgur.com/KDa18.jpg

Apr 11, 2012
